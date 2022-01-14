Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.34% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

