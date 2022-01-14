Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.73% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

