Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of AeroVironment worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 78.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $60.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,040.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $143.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

