Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

