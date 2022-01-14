Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 4.68% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PSCF opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $64.09.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

