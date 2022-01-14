Raymond James & Associates Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Maxar Technologies worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,421,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 580,294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,709,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after acquiring an additional 74,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -3.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

