Raymond James & Associates Has $2.37 Million Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,346 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Gray Television worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.91.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

