Raymond James & Associates Has $2.38 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,101,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,941,000 after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 15.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,596,000 after acquiring an additional 103,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,163,000 after acquiring an additional 118,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

NYSE:INSP opened at $235.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.18 and a 200-day moving average of $228.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

