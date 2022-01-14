Raymond James & Associates Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSK. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $44.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

