Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of UFP Industries worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,668,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,422,000 after purchasing an additional 91,141 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 168,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 214,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $90.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

