Raymond James & Associates Purchases 9,965 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Boise Cascade worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the third quarter worth about $215,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 21.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 12.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 543.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 31,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 99.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 146,707 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.26. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

