Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.20% of Triumph Group worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

