Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,062 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Middleby were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Middleby by 203.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Middleby by 24.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

MIDD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.88.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $196.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.34. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $129.40 and a 12 month high of $200.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.