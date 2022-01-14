Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,274 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,574 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3.9% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,113,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,599,000 after buying an additional 117,721 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 490.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,781,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after buying an additional 1,479,926 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 17.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,767,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,117,000 after buying an additional 260,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,254,000 after buying an additional 79,961 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

Several research firms have commented on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

