Raymond James & Associates Sells 32,848 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,848 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 3.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

