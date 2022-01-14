Raymond James & Associates Sells 43,921 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,921 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Teck Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 156,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,122,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $34.78.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.