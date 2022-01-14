Raymond James & Associates Sells 49,889 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 49,889 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Plug Power by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. increased their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

