Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,540 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 64.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

Shares of IAC opened at $129.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.17. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $119.20 and a 52 week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

