Raymond James & Associates Takes $2.21 Million Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of La-Z-Boy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $2,288,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,444 shares of company stock worth $7,230,892 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.