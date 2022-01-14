Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,318 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,318 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRA. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 16.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 58,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 10.1% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period.

NYSE:FRA opened at $13.77 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

