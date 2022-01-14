Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 15,326 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 391.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,326 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.10. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.09.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

