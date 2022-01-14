Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE:POR opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

