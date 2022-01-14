Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $93.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.51. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $96.08.

