Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.81% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSR opened at $113.76 on Friday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $120.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.95 and its 200 day moving average is $109.93.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

