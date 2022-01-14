Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RFI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 402,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 33.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 87,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RFI opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

