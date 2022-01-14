Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,187 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 113.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

