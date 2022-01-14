Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,147 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $420.31 million, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

