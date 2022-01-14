Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,251 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after acquiring an additional 27,395 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 250.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after buying an additional 60,119 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $315.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.06.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $143.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 124.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.80, for a total value of $6,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

