Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shopify (SHOP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) in the last few weeks:

1/13/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00.

1/12/2022 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/12/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00.

1/11/2022 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/10/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00.

1/6/2022 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/28/2021 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $1,770.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1,598.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shopify is benefiting from e-commerce boom induced growth in the merchant base. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital is driving the top line as reflected by the second quarter results. The company has been focused on winning merchants on a regular basis, based on product offerings including Shop Pay and Shop Pay Installments, as well as features like end-to-end order tracking. Solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications holds promise. Partnerships with Facebook and Google are expected to expand merchant base. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

11/29/2021 – Shopify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $1,800.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Shopify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $2,000.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

11/15/2021 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shopify stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,065.27. 66,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,433.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,462.16.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

