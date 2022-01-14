ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $29.21 million and approximately $91,263.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,103.55 or 1.00130330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00093614 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.80 or 0.00327071 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00019872 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.89 or 0.00443431 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.31 or 0.00174950 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008425 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001768 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

