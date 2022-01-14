Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Trading Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $217,513.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00062602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00075259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.47 or 0.07632772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,629.74 or 0.99218164 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00068223 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

