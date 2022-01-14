Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Stock Price Up 40%

Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS) rose 40% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). Approximately 221,309,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 62,204,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of £17.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.88.

Remote Monitored Systems Company Profile (LON:RMS)

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

