Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

HAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

