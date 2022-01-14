Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 14th (AOT, ATZ, BLN, CJR.B, DML, DNA, EQB, FOOD, HR.UN, IMG)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 14th:

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) was given a C$1.65 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$65.00.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) was given a C$11.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$2.40 to C$2.25. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) was given a C$2.60 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) was given a $14.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$4.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$5.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$18.25 to C$15.25.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$105.00.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $16.00 to $15.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$56.00. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$153.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$160.00 to C$153.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.75 to C$5.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) was given a C$5.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) was given a C$22.00 target price by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$15.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$15.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$147.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$154.00 to C$147.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.