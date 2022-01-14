Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: BMW) recently:

1/10/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €123.00 ($139.77) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/5/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($102.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/4/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €98.00 ($111.36) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/29/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €98.00 ($111.36) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/9/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €85.00 ($96.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/6/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($102.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/29/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €84.00 ($95.45) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/26/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €111.00 ($126.14) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/17/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($136.36) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Shares of BMW stock opened at €99.02 ($112.52) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a 52-week high of €96.39 ($109.53). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

