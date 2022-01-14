Research Analysts Set Expectations for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Crown Castle International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCI. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.69.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $187.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.60. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.06%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

