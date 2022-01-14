Research Analysts Set Expectations for National Retail Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for National Retail Properties in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NNN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

NNN stock opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

