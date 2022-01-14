RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth Purchases 10,200 Shares

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 400 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,932.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 3,014 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $22,996.82.

NASDAQ:RFIL remained flat at $$7.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,891. RF Industries, Ltd. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

