Richard Bernstein Buys 40,000 Shares of Inseego Corp (LON:INSG) Stock

Inseego Corp (LON:INSG) insider Richard Bernstein purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £16,800 ($22,804.40).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Richard Bernstein purchased 35,000 shares of Inseego stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £16,450 ($22,329.31).

On Thursday, November 18th, Richard Bernstein purchased 50,000 shares of Inseego stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($33,256.41).

Shares of LON INSG opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.58) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.91. Inseego Corp has a 52-week low of GBX 40.15 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 91 ($1.24). The company has a market capitalization of £44.91 million and a PE ratio of 85.00.

Inseego Corp. is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Its innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments.

