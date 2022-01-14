Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.62

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $1.75. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 1,956,043 shares.
RYCEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from 150.00 to 140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Redburn Partners raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
