Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.62

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $1.75. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 1,956,043 shares.

RYCEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from 150.00 to 140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Redburn Partners raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036,966 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

