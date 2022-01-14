Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-B) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-B) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.17 and last traded at $49.26. 2,391,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDS-B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

