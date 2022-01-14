RPS Group (LON:RPS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $117.21

Shares of RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.21 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 122.20 ($1.66). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 122.20 ($1.66), with a volume of 81,838 shares trading hands.

RPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.64) to GBX 138 ($1.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.64) to GBX 138 ($1.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.90) price objective on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on RPS Group from GBX 130 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £339.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 123.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.21.

In other RPS Group news, insider John Douglas purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($85,516.49).

About RPS Group (LON:RPS)

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

