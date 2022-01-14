SafePal (SFP) Reaches Market Cap of $119.12 Million

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. SafePal has a total market cap of $119.12 million and approximately $16.09 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafePal has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002557 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00049175 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002184 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000768 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

