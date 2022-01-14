Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Safran from €145.00 ($164.77) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Safran from €134.00 ($152.27) to €130.00 ($147.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of Safran stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. Safran has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.