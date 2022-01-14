Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.92

Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $3.53. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 243,590 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently commented on SALM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Salem Media Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28.
In related news, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $318,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Santrella sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,000 shares of company stock worth $475,075 over the last ninety days. 61.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 67.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 103,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 105,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.
About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.
Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.