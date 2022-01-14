Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.92

Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $3.53. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 243,590 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on SALM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Salem Media Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.26. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $318,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Santrella sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,000 shares of company stock worth $475,075 over the last ninety days. 61.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 67.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 103,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 105,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

