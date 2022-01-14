Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.16

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.16 and traded as high as $54.00. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 183 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $154.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Hoffner acquired 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.20 per share, with a total value of $30,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

