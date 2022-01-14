Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) and International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Head to Head Contrast

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) and International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and International Baler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A International Baler 0.29% 0.33% 0.27%

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and International Baler’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A International Baler $8.99 million 0.86 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Baler.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and International Baler, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33 International Baler 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sarcos Technology and Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.97%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than International Baler.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of International Baler shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Baler beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About International Baler

International Baler Corp. engages in design and manufacturing of baling equipment, which is fabricated from steel and utilizes hydraulic and electrical components to compress a variety of materials into bales for easier handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and for recycling. It offers variety of balers, standard models, as well as custom models to meet specific customer requirements. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

