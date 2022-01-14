SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.95. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

