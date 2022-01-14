Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Short Interest Update

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:SNRH opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNRH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 213.3% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,418,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.