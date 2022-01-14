Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Up 280.7% in December

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, an increase of 280.7% from the December 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNTG opened at $0.92 on Friday. Sentage has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.53.
Sentage Company Profile
