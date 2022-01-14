Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Up 280.7% in December

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, an increase of 280.7% from the December 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNTG opened at $0.92 on Friday. Sentage has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.53.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

